Windows 11 is the news in this second part of the year at Microsoft. Except for the inconsistencies it hides and the flaws inherent to belonging to a development version, I have to admit that personally it has left a good taste in my mouth. However, it is understandable that many people do not want to take the leap for whatever reason and in this case it is very easy. prevent the prompt to switch to Windows 11 from appearing.

The new Microsoft operating system is gradually reaching compatible computers and there are many compelling reasons that they can do that many people do not want to upgrade to Windows 11 and they don’t want to see the update notice. In this case, this can be achieved with these steps.





Editing the registry





To prevent the warning from appearing on our PC to switch to the new Microsoft operating system, all you have to do is make two small changes to the “Windows Registry”. In this way we take advantage of the TargetReleaseVersion function that came with Windows 10 1803 and that allows the user to establish which version of Windows they would like to update or which one they want to stay on.

To do this you have to enter the “Registry Editor”, something we can do with the key combination “Windows + R” or by typing “regedit” in the search box.





We must then look for the route Computer HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SOFTWARE Policies Microsoft Windows Windows Update and inside it and with the right button of the trackpad or mouse create a new DWORD value (32 bit) called TargetReleaseVersion to which we will have to give value 1.





Likewise and the same site, we will create a “String value” called TargetReleaseVersionInfo with the value 21H1 which is the one that corresponds to the version in which we want to stay.

In the case of using Windows 10 Pro, these steps can be carried out through the “Group Policy Editor” searching the route Local computer policy > Equipment setup > Administrative models > Windows Components > Windows update > Windows Update for Business and double clicking on Select the version to which we want to update. We write 21H1, click “OK” and restart the computer.

Via | News-block