For an Instagram profile to have much more opportunities to be viewed, different strategies will have to be carried out. Within the strategies, interaction is found through stories, that is, you must learn to design the stories and that they are striking. Likewise, this is achieved through GIFs and predesigned holograms found on the platform.

These GIF and hologram options will allow your stories be much more striking for the rest of the people who follow you and those who don’t can also see them.

What should you do to insert a GIF into your Instagram story before uploading it?

One of many creations that Instagram has made, is the use of GIFs, which gives the stories of the users more animation, fun and that the story is striking for the users who follow an account and that they interact with the stories. In addition, these GIFs are not only available for stories, but can also be used for direct private messaging. Now when it comes to inserting a GIF into your story to make it more animated, you will have to perform the following steps:

Go to the camera option and first of all choose the photo or video you want to share or if not take a photo or video directly with the Instagram camera. Once you have chosen the photo or video you want to share, you can proceed to choose the GIF you want. We must remember that GIFs are added like a sticker. So what you should do is go to the top and select the stickers icon that appears on the screen. 3. Once the option is selected, different more options will appear in which the GIF sticker appears and that is where you must enter to search and select the GIF what you wish. 4. When you select the option mentioned above, immediately Instagram will show you a series of GIFs that are the ones that are in trend. Apart right there, you will find the option to search for the GIF you want to add to your story, once you find the one you want only you will have to tap on it to add it. 5. Once the GIF is added you will have the free option to to be able to move it and place it where you like the most, Likewise, you can enlarge or reduce the size to suit the design of your story.

Something important that you should know is that you can add many more GIFs doing the same procedure. Besides, you should keep in mind that if you use a GIF in a story where you are only using a photo as the background, this story will be converted as a video.

Where can you find the ‘Hologram’ effects to use in your stories?

As such there is no specific option in Instagram that allows you to add holograms, because the only way to do it is downloading an application that allows you to create the hologram and then upload it to the Instagram story. Now one of the most used applications to make holograms is called “Holo” which is available on the Play store platform.

On the other hand, when you download this application you will have to do a series of steps to make your Hologram to upload it to the Instagram story. Likewise, the steps you must perform are the following:

Once the application has been downloaded and you are already inside it, the application will automatically open the camera, there you can select the hologram you like the most and you can also download several and have them stored there for when you want to use them. Once the hologram that you like the most has been added you can adjust it, that is, you can place where you want and also place the size you want. Once the place and size of the hologram have been established, proceed to record the video, By selecting the “record” button, after recording the video, the video must be saved. This video will be stored on our phone.

How to put and use them correctly?

To place and use the holograms you will have to upload the one you previously created, since Instagram does not yet have this option in its stories menu. The steps you must carry out are the following:

Enter your Instagram account and select the stories option. After the Instagram camera appears, we will have to go to the option to add videos and photos, there we select the hologram that has been created previously. Once the hologram video has been selected, the option to publish in your story will be given and it will be published directly.

Every time the algorithm of Instagram becomes more complicated, however, with the different strategies and tips that many users have been implementing, their publications and stories have been better viewed. All this has been achieved by the activity generated on this platform and the constant use of stories, which must be striking so that they continue to appear in the first place in the stories of the followers.

In addition, it has become a trend the use of GIFs, stickers and holograms in Instagram stories, since this has allowed many users to maintain their position in the Instagram algorithm. Besides, this makes the stories much more fun. Likewise, there are different applications that allow you to create your own holograms to upload to your stories.

InShot

This is a widely used application for those who love editing videos, photos and for those who like to create GIFs and holograms, since this App will allow it.

Life Lapse

Life lapse is another of the applications that you can use to create holograms, because it is very easy to use and you will get good results and You can download it in the Play Store.