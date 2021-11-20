The addictive effect of TikTok has spread all over the world, to the point that once you start watching a video you can’t stop watching the others that follow it. These recordings can be classified by categories and located in the favorites sectionIf you want to learn how to do it, you should keep reading this article.

Where are the videos saved as TikTok favorites?

If you are a fan of watching videos on TikTok, you will always have some publications that you will like more than others. Among so many recordings that exist on this platform, it can sometimes be tedious to search for each of these. To simplify this search the application has a feature called Favorites.

This tool allows you to save to that section the hashtags, sounds, videos and effects that you like so you can see them as many times as you want. In this way, you can have your own collection of your own publications or from other accounts, so you can access them without wasting much time.

This is also beneficial for those who publish their materials, because they can offer their fans their content organized in a specific section. If you still do not have this function, you can manually update the application.

How to enter the ‘favorite’ videos saved in a TikTok account?

To save the videos, you must log into your application account from your device, then you must locate the recording that you like and want to have in your account. If the video is not yours, you can use the name of the owner of the content or the hashtag with which it was published.

On the other hand, if you are the one who produced the recording, you must locate it from the gallery of your device or from the application. Once you enter the publication you have to press the share icon, this action will give you access to the favorite tab. This tab has the figure of a label, when you press it the video will be saved automatically.

If you are a producer of publications, it is preferable make sure you save your videos in the gallery from your phone before uploading them to TikTok. This will back up your information if an error occurs in the system.

How to create playlists on TikTok?

The playlist is one of the new functions that the application has. This tool was originally only available for iPhone devices; all Android users are still waiting for this new change to appear on their phones.

If you are a TikTok user we recommend that you use the platform frequently, since her algorithm will recognize you as an important person and when they make an update you will be one of the first to receive it.

To create a playlist you must enter your profile and click on the option to organize the videos. This section will allow you to sort your publications according to the category you establish. The application will ask you to assign a name to the folder and choose the recordings that will be in it.

What to do to add or remove videos from playlists on TikTok?

The playlist was created so that both you and your followers can easily access your videos. If you have several lists arranged according to various categories, the person visiting your profile can examine the name of the folders and choose the one that interests them the most without having to view all the videos.

These folders have a storage limit with a maximum of 21 videos. So if you have a category with the top number but you think it has new material that deserves to be there, then you can delete one or more recordings and add another.

To achieve this you just have to go to the list and select the folder in question. Then you must click on the video that you are going to delete and a small circle will appear at the bottom of all the recordings. So you can select more than one item to delete it.

For add a video you must locate it and press it to start playing, then click on the share icon and finally include the video. You must bear in mind that to add a video to a list it must be public and belong to a single folder.

How to watch videos saved in a playlist?

If you want to see the videos that are saved in a playlist, you just have to enter your profile or that of another user you follow. You can also search for a user with a public account to see the videos you have posted.

Once inside the profile you will see the videos that have been uploaded to the platform and if they are classified by list you must locate the name of the category and click on it. With this, you will see all the videos in the category and choose the one you need to play it.