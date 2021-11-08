How to play Forza Horizon 5 with Game Pass before departure in Spain

There are already a lucky few who are enjoying Forza Horizon 5 on PC and Xbox. The Playground Games title was released on November 5 for those who have acquired the full title. For those who want to save money and simply play with their Xbox Game Pass, the game will be released on the 9th in Spain. But with this simple trick that we are going to explain to you, you will be able to start racing 12 hours before.
Forza Horizon 5 is included in Game Pass
The Xbox Game Pass is a Microsoft subscription service that gives us the opportunity to play a multitude of video games paying a fixed monthly fee. It is compatible whether we play from our PC Gaming on Windows as if we have a Xbox console.
The price of the service is 12.99 euros per month for the pass Ultimate, which includes the Xbox Gold Pass. The other two subscriptions are called Pc and Console. Both cost 9.99 euros per month, but in the case of PC you can take advantage of the launch offer and join during 3 months for just one euro. If, on the other hand, you are interested in the Ultimate pack, you should know that you can get the first month for the same price. A bargain, as all three services include the new Forza Horizon 5 in your catalog.
The downside to the subscription is that many exclusive games take a few days to appear on Game Pass after launch to give certain privileges to those players who purchase the full game. In the case of FH5, the title has been delayed for a few days for Game Pass subscribers. But it’s not a problem, because this afternoon we can play perfectly before the official launch.
Playing Forza Horizon 5 with Game Pass is possible from today at 12:00
Yes, you read it right. If you want to get half a day ahead of the launch of this long-awaited title on Game Pass, you can do so by following a few very simple steps. You will be able to access the game download from 12:00 (Spanish peninsular time) today November 8, 2021.
Windows 10 and Windows 11
For this you will have to change region from your Windows 10 or Windows 11 system to New Zealand.
- Go to Windows Settings inside the Start menu (or just hit Windows key + I)
- Go to Time and Language.
- In the sidebar, click Region.
- Change your country for New Zealand.
- Accept the changes and restart the PC.
Xbox Series S and Series X
- Go to Settings on your console.
- Choose System.
- Go to the section Language and Region.
- Change the location of your console to New Zealand.
- Reboot your Xbox system.
Once you have completed the steps, either on the console or on your computer, the Microsoft store will detect that your position is New Zealand. In said country of Oceania, It will already be 0:00 on November 9, 2021, so you will be authorized to download Forza Horizon 5 a few hours before launch.
You can then install it, run it and start enjoying the magnificent cars offered by this promising new installment on the lands of the new map based on Mexico.