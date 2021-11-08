How to play Forza Horizon 5 with Game Pass before departure in Spain

Forza Horizon 5 is included in Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass is a Microsoft subscription service that gives us the opportunity to play a multitude of video games paying a fixed monthly fee. It is compatible whether we play from our PC Gaming on Windows as if we have a Xbox console.

The price of the service is 12.99 euros per month for the pass Ultimate, which includes the Xbox Gold Pass. The other two subscriptions are called Pc and Console. Both cost 9.99 euros per month, but in the case of PC you can take advantage of the launch offer and join during 3 months for just one euro. If, on the other hand, you are interested in the Ultimate pack, you should know that you can get the first month for the same price. A bargain, as all three services include the new Forza Horizon 5 in your catalog.

The downside to the subscription is that many exclusive games take a few days to appear on Game Pass after launch to give certain privileges to those players who purchase the full game. In the case of FH5, the title has been delayed for a few days for Game Pass subscribers. But it’s not a problem, because this afternoon we can play perfectly before the official launch.