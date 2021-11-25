The keyboard is one of the most important parts within a computer. With it you can write text or use the computer in case the mouse is faulty. In view of this, the Windows 10 system incorporates a virtual keyboard that appears on the screen and that can be used to write texts using the mouse.

It is important that you learn to use all the functions of your computer with Windows 10 operating system. learn to use it better is using the on-screen keyboard. Shortly, we will show how to activate this kind of keyboard and we will explain to you if all computers have this keyboard.

Do all computers have the virtual keyboard available?

Many people they wonder if each of the computers has this type of virtual keyboard, to tell the truth such a question is very interesting. The virtual keyboard or on-screen keyboard is not only incorporated by Windows 10 but also by Windows 7, 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 11.

Such an on-screen keyboard feature has been included in Windows for a long time. The old Windows XP operating system also has a virtual keyboard, but accessing it requires a somewhat complicated process. That is why hardly anyone uses the on-screen keyboard within Windows XP, as they think it doesn’t have.

This is a wonderful feature that hadn’t been getting much use because it wasn’t easy to access. The Windows developers noticed this and starting with Windows 7 they put this keyboard in plain sight. In addition, along with that change, special keys were placed on the system.

It should be noted that another of the Striking Windows Features turns out to be the one with the hidden files. These types of files are displayed in Windows 10 by doing a few things.

How do I activate the virtual keyboard in various ways?

Activating the virtual keyboard within Windows 10 can be done in many ways. In total there are at least 3 and the activation is carried out from different sites. Next, we will explain how enable on-screen keyboard from the computer settings and even using a command. We will also explain how you can customize a virtual keyboard in Windows, so that it looks much better. Stay tuned to each of the procedures

From device settings

Windows Settings is a program that has a purple icon. This internal system program opens directly from the start menu that can even be customized. Now, watch the on-screen keyboard open from there:

Start your computer Wait for the PC to turn on When the system loads, press the ‘Windows’ key to display the start menu Once that bar appears, go to the ‘Accessibility’ section From there, go directly to the ‘Keyboard’ option The last thing would be to right click where it says ‘Use on-screen keyboard’. When you click on that sub option, a new window will appear immediately with the virtual keyboard, ready to use.

Although it seems very easy launch on-screen keyboard from the ‘Settings’ it is much easier to do it with a command. However, there is another way to locate the on-screen keyboard from Windows. In this other way you should use the start menu:

Start your computer Press the ‘Windows’ key to display the start menu In the search bar put the word ‘On-screen keyboard’ When the search is done, you will only see one result with the title ‘On-screen keyboard’. Left click on that result and you will immediately see the virtual keyboard on your screen

Every time you want to use this kind of screen, you have at your disposal the procedure from ‘Settings’ and the other from the ‘Start menu’. In case you didn’t know, from the results of your search for virtual keyboard in Start Menu you can place it on the task bar.

With a command

The easiest way to run virtual keyboard within Windows 10 it is through the CDM, the place where the commands are placed. See how the procedure is done:

Start your computer Position yourself on your computer desk Press the ‘Windows’ and ‘R’ keys You will immediately see how a new window opens, in that window place the command ‘osk’ When finished placing it, left click where it says ‘OK’

The times you finish using the virtual keyboard, you just have to click with the mouse on the ‘X’ of that window. If your computer does not launch on-screen keyboard when trying all the above things, you would have to consult the Microsoft technical support.

How to customize your virtual keyboard?

Windows virtual keyboard can be customized changing the language. The only way to do this is by going into ‘Settings’, then ‘Accessibility’ and going into ‘Keyboards’. Within the ‘Keyboards’ section you will select the option ‘Change keyboards’.