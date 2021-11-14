If you have decided to buy the Xiaomi Pad KeyboardYou’ve probably noticed that some of the keyboard keys don’t type what you put on the key. Today we show you how to adapt the keyboard you Xiaomi Pad 5 into Spanish, among other languages.

Per se, Xiaomi keyboard has default settings so that it is compatible as soon as you connect it to the tablet. The difference in this case is that the Pad Keyboard is not designed to reach our market, at least for the moment, that’s why does not include the ñ and the layout of some keys is different.

Nevertheless, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is capable of recognizing different keyboards, so there is no type of problem to be able to add the ñ, although in a virtual way.

How to change the mapping to Spanish





Changing the keyboard mapping is quite simple, you just have to follow the following steps:

The first thing is to have the keyboard connected to the tablet through the pins.

Then you must go to “ Settings “.

“. Select the section “ Stylus and Keyboard “.

“. Then click on “ Keyboard ” at the top.

” at the top. Finally, we choose in the “Physical keyboard“Xiaomi Pad, later we give it to”Configure keyboard layouts“and select the option”Spanish“.

How you can see, it is a very simple process, so making this keyboard compatible with Spanish is very simple. You can venture to buy it without any problem.