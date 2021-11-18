Since its release until today, the Instagram application has become one of the best apps when it comes to sharing posts or stories. But not only that, thanks to it, many people can use the filters with which they edit a large number of photos on a daily basis. But in this tutorial we are going to teach you one of the most important things and that is about him log out of your account and how you can view the activity log to make sure no one else uses your account.

What is the way you can access your login record on Instagram?

So that you can see the record of your Instagram login, you should not do anything difficult, you will only enter the Instagram application. Then you will touch on your profile photo that is at the bottom of the screen. When you are in your profile, click on the three dots in the top corner.

Then you must enter ‘Settings’, now go to ‘Security’ and tap on this tab. Here are a series of options from which you will select the ‘Activity and login’. You will be able see in whats devices you have signed in and the hours you have done it and if there is an open session on some other device at this time.

How to remember the access data to your Instagram account from PC and mobile?

So you can see the Data of your account login From Instagram you just have to enter the application regardless of whether your phone is Android or iPhone. Then you will enter your profile photo and in the same way you will touch the 3 lines that are at the top of the screen.

You will go to the configuration and click on security and then you will enter access data. Here you will have to tap to see everything and you will be able to see all the data that is on your Instagram.

What should you do to disable automatic login on your computer?

First of all, you have to know that every time you finish using your Instagram you have to close your session. If you are going to disable automatic login from your computer, you will only have to log out. You have to go to settings and in the final part of this menu, click on log out.

When you do, an alert will appear asking you Remember login information? Here you will only have to uncheck a box and press the exit button and in this way the quick login will be disabled on your computer.

How can you delete the access data to your Instagram in the application?

On the other hand, if you are used to using the Instagram application from your phone and want to disable this option to have greater security In your account we will also show you how you can remove this option.

On your Android mobile

If the phone you use to browse Instagram is Android, you have to enter the instagram app and on the main screen of the app you are going to touch the profile photo that is at the bottom of the screen to enter your Instagram profile.

Now in this new section you have to tap on the three points that are on the right side and you will enter ‘Settings’. Then you will only go to the end of this menu and click on ‘Exit’. An emergency window will appear with an announcement, this notice will have a box which will be marked and you you have to uncheck it. Later if you can proceed to leave.

With your iPhone

From your iPhone phone it is also quite easy to do this because you have to perform the same steps that we indicate with the Android system. This application is almost identical to that of Android and only some details change, but in this case there is no change that alters the process and you will be able to log out of your Instagram.