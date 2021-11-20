Every year thousands of general practitioners who aspire to become specialists present a highly complex test. This is a mandatory requirement that they must meet if they want to be residents. Although it is not enough to have the disposition but also an inexpensive payment must be made. All this leads to a fundamental aspect. Do you know how much money the Inter-Institutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) obtained for the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) 2021?

To answer the question we rely on the official figures provided by the authorities and which are public knowledge. At the beginning of the year published the call to present the test as it happens every year. On this occasion, the payment to have the right to take the exam was three thousand pesos.

On the other hand, just a few days ago the CIFRHS released the total number of applicants who presented the ENARM 2021. During the three days of application, a total of 49,479 young people to the six official headquarters located throughout the country.

A millionaire figure of money

In this way, when doing the multiplication, it is obtained that for the simple concept of registering to present the exam, the CIFRHS received a total of 148 million 437 thousand pesos.

However, as has happened in previous years, not all applicants who start the process complete it. With this in mind, it should be noted that some who made the payment did not show up to present the proof. Therefore, the total figure could be even higher.

While the money obtained cannot be considered as profit because the realization of ENARM 2021 involved various expenses. From the rent of the spaces to apply the exam to the payment of the specialists who were in charge of its preparation.

Errors that are repeated every year

Regardless of the reasons, as in previous years the CIFRHS obtained a large sum of money derived from the payment of applicants to the ENARM 2021. But now there are many complaints about the deficient platform developed for the choice of specialty.

In that sense, it is a decision that involves the future of thousands of people and the least that would be expected is a website with a powerful server. On the other hand, what was observed this year were not only the constant modifications in the dates, but the platform presented several failures that affected hundreds of applicants.