Should I have many Ethernet ports on the router?

This figure will obviously depend on how many computers we connect to the Internet, from where and if we are going to have repeaters or not. It is also interesting to know if we are going to have a wired installation throughout the house. That is, it can change whether we are going to decide to run cables from the router to other rooms or not.

Typically routers have four Ethernet ports. Some have more and others may have just one or two, depending on the case. Generally, with four ports it is enough for a home, since today most of the devices we use have Wi-Fi and those that are connected by cable are usually computers and some television.

But of course, if we are going to have several computers, we are going to connect a console or televisions and we want the stability to be maximum, these four Ethernet ports may be short. Let’s think that we are going to connect a couple of computers by cable, a NAS server and then we also want the television and console to be connected by cable to improve speed. There we would have a problem.