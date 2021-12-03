The digital age has gradually brought all important documents to digital formats. This entails certain changes in the way of validating its authenticity. The digital signature for your documents is the solution to this problem and the best way to adapt. Then, How can you insert a signature in Word?

With a few very simple steps. But before inserting it, you need to learn how to create it and what can it do for you possess a digital signature. Furthermore, you can use Word tools to personalize your document and add a signature line to it, just like in a printed document, validating your digital documents easily.

What is the use of having a signature in Word?

The digital signature acts as a symbol of identity that allows validate documents in a legal and regulatory contextTherefore, it is essential to carry out procedures through electronic means. This gives the document a higher level of security and guarantees its authenticity under all circumstances.

This resource save the use of paper and streamlines administrative processes enormously. In addition, it provides better confidentiality and security measures to protect the data contained in each document; all with a system that is easier to use and less vulnerable to forgery of signatures or documents.

It should be noted that, for a signature to have legal validity, you need a digital ID, which can be obtained through multiple means, as Microsoft Partner.

By having an electronic signature in Word, you can work with your usual word processor and have a Unique digital stamp to validate content of each document quickly. In this way, you have a great security tool in a familiar and comfortable environment.

How can I create my signature in Word and insert it?

The first step in getting started with a digital signature is creating it. There are several methods to create an electronic signature on your documents of any format. To do it in the word processor of Word, you can use two methods: draw the signature using the cursor or scan it from a photo.

For the first method, you can use a native Windows program, such as Paint, and draw your signature to an image file without a background, which you can then add to any document. Alternatively, you can import your handwritten signature by taking a photo of it and extracting the signature to insert into your documents.

In the same way, you can enter handwritten text using the Word pen. This option, mainly used on mobile devices, makes it easier for you to write in text documents. You can use a stylus or use your computer’s cursor to direct the pen and draw the text you want to enter.

You can then proceed to tab ‘Insert’ to find the option ‘Images’, where you can load the image file that contains it. You can resize the signature to fit the line as long as it has a transparent background.

What do I have to do to include text in my signature?

To make the signature line contain supplementary information in text format, you can use another of the tools on the Word ribbon, AutoText. To apply this option, you must open the ‘Insert’ tab and select the checkbox ‘Quick items’. There you will program the content in a building block.

Later, by inserting the signature, you can add autotext to it quickly to your signature line. Using this option you can add data such as your name, email, contact number or position.

What are the steps to add a line for my signature?

Before adding your signature to the document, you need to insert a signature line, which will give it a more official look. To add this item, you can use the Word ribbon; in the ‘Insert’ tab, you locate the option ‘Signature line’ on the right side. Next, you program the text you want to add to the signature.

You can place that text manually or use the AutoText option programmed previously. There you specify the name of the signer, his position and email address. Next, you right click on the line and press the ‘Sign’ option to complete the procedure.

If you need to place more than one signature in the document, you can also add several signature lines in the same document, repeating the process and manually moving the signature boxes to order them on the Word plane.