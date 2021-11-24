Xiaomi has not only focused its Black Friday 2021 promotions on offering a large number of products at incredible prices (which too), but also has launched some interesting promotions to thank the Mi Fans for their trust with the Asian firm.

A good example of this is the promotion that we can read through the Mi Community forum with which all users who have a Xiaomi Mi 11 will be able to go to their nearest Mi Store and take a cover valued at 29.99 euros completely free of charge.

How to get a completely free cover for your Xiaomi Mi 11

As we say, thanks to Xiaomi Spain we will be able to get a cover valued at 29.99 euros for our Xiaomi Mi 11. We are talking about one of the official covers that we can buy for this device, with different touches finished in plastic and fabric that will help protect our phone with greater security.





For it, We will only have to go to our nearest Mi Store and ask about the availability of this promotion And, as a second essential requirement, we will have to like the official Facebook page of Xiaomi Store Spain, which we can access through this link.





Therefore, you see that getting a new case for your Xiaomi Mi 11 is very simple, so Do not hesitate to go to your nearest Mi Store and take advantage of this promotion that will be valid from November 19, 2021 until stocks last.

