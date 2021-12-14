In this direction, there are several brands that have turned to various purely electric models, which are seen as the great claim, but of which the hybrids have not wanted to be left behind. For this reason it is quite usual to find HEV or PHEV vehicles of which initially were given as prototypes or concepts of what they are today. Brands like Hyundai, DS or Volkswagen already point to it.

What are they about

Building a car is the result of a long and laborious process, which is divided into several successive phases. From the first design to mass production several years can pass, during which all parties involved in the process address the various characteristic aspects (aesthetics, mechanics, marketing). Among the basic steps is the realization of prototypes, such as hybrid cars.

In your case, it may also happen that they end up being forgotten. In fact, if we investigate a little online we can count the number of vehicles that they remained simple ideas or the most attractive eye-catchers, but without any final result beyond being a mirror with which to look at those of their next generations.

Thus, car brands generally decide to build a prototype to test new technologies and study public reaction before a new design line, which could influence its line intended for the public. Rarely does a prototype make it onto the production line, except on the occasions when it is performed more as a test model than a design study, occasions when the initial model seeks to generate a positive response from the public, to move on. for the homologation adaptation of the model to be produced in series.

So much so that most of the time brands create concepts that seem to come from another planet, and they also take the opportunity to test your imagination when it comes to design and technology, after all… it’s worth dreaming!

The approach with hybrid cars

Now, what do hybrid cars have to do with these prototypes? Well, simply everything. Because when we refer to the first sketches of electricity generation, back in 2007 onwards, it is worth mentioning that the original sketches of all of them turned out to be those of hybrid technology.

Especially because they were referred to as the definitive step in the step to the step of the purely electric car, although at that time the evolution and technology of those that worked with combined engines were (quite) more advanced. Hence, without still being the commitment to the environment and sustainability that they have today, they were evidenced as the definitive step for combustion, gasoline and diesel cars.

Then yes; what the brands did was keep an eye on the construction of the electric, but focusing squarely on hybrid concepts, some of which have not yet seen the light today … while others are clearly in tune with the models that have their place in our streets. A specific case? The Hyundai Tucson, with a futuristic image from the first sight in 2009, which made the leap to the HEV engine in its fourth generation.

Regarding its conception, the creation of a concept may take up to six months to one yearFrom the moment the idea is put on the table, 1: 4 scale models are made in polyurethane until it finally becomes a 1: 1 scale model, as Audi mentioned with the launch of the e-Tron.

Types and models

What is true is that brands often they tend to rehearse with mixed mechanics vehicles because they allow them to make conjectures and various tests for the more technological ones. The reason is none other than because they have two directions to look at: pluggable (PHEV) and self-recharging (HEV or conventional).

Thus, broadly speaking, a hybrid is a car powered by a heat engine that works in parallel with an electric one. The electrical system makes it possible to stop the heat engine when traveling at constant speeds, during braking or while stopped, and to reactivate it quickly when we need to resume driving.

For those who are 48 volts, which are the ones that manufacturers bet the most, it is a technology that combines perfectly low cost energy sufficiency with minimal risk. As a result, the industry claims that one in five cars sold in 2025 will equip this type of technology. Through this we see how common it is for concepts to have very exaggerated silhouettes and also other dimensions, but if we bring that same design to reality it would no longer be as functional as it should be. Some of the hybrid car prototypes are as follows.

Imagine by Kia

Among the cars that most attract the attention of this movement is the Imagine By Kia, a name that had been initially placed as temporary, but which the brand decided was a great claim for users due to its special appeal. In his case, this is a hybrid that led to the 100% electric model.

The original concept of Kia’s prototypes and their Imagine hybrid cars was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as a sports car straddling various segments, capable of competing with SUVs, saloons and premium compacts. At that time, Kia Europe already announced that it would launch its new strategy of dedicated electric platforms with it.

As the South Korean firm described then, this concept brings together elements of a SUV, saloon and crossover: “Intentionally designed not to fit into the pre-established categories of the industry.” Imagine by Kia is the size of a large C-segment car, and Kia’s iconic ‘tiger nose’ grille has been redesigned to frame the LED headlamps when illuminated. The high and low beams are housed behind a single sheet of acrylic glass, trying to create the effect of a gaze floating on a visible support. On the other hand, a single sheet of glass was used for the windshield and for the roof, which flows from the base of the pillars above the cabin. Power is not specified.

Hyundai Prophecy (HEV)

Along with all the models in the IONIQ family, Hyundai’s electrified series, we also have another of those concepts from the South Korean brand that was so popular… but never heard from again. We talk about Prophecy in its HEV version, an SUV that also gave way and place that we know today as i30.

The cabin accommodates four passengers and its function is to offer them a moment of relaxation and peace. What’s more, the Prophecy has a system of air purification and the ambient light from the interior emphasizes that feeling of tranquility. Many Asian countries consider elements and objects to have souls too, not just humans.

This prototype commissions Hyundai’s Optimistic Futurism philosophy, which seeks to create an emotional bond between the person and the car, generating a perfect balance between emotion and practicality. With avant-garde lines and a technology with which they were looking compete directly with the Toyota Prius, the firm maintains it to this day as a very well kept secret of which few more details are unknown.

DS 4 E-Tense

DS, like its sister brand, Citroën, was also involved in this type of mechanics, and among them the only one of the hybrid car prototypes is the one that has to do with the DS 4 E-Tense, a vehicle that was presented in render form a few years ago but with all the technical features. Also, from him was born the 100% electric DS 3 Crossback E-Tense.

So this model came to light without side mirrors and in their place two cameras were placed, it was surprising as expected, however, the current regulations of most markets do not allow this type of accessories, at least not for now.

Aerodynamics also have a lot to do with the passing of prototypes like this DS when converted from production vehicles. And it is that simplifying the design of a car in a certain way, as the French brand did, will not only improve aerodynamics and performance, but with it will also save fuel. For its mechanics, this had been proposed with its version 225 hp plug-in hybrid.

Volkswagen e-buster

The following is from Volkswagen, but not much can be said beyond its cover letter. It’s more; As we mentioned, this is part of the first hybrids that gave rise to the electric ones of first generation (from the years 2009-2010), but it was never nothing more than a sketch of what the next vehicles of the German house were going to be.

Devirtualized as PHEV technology, is based on the classic and iconic Beetle where, for greater differentiation from the conventional one, in addition to the roof, the windshield and front bumper were then redesigned, as well as the lights and rear bumpers, as well as led daytime running lights are incorporated in C-shape and 20-inch alloy wheels with 235-width tires.

It is true that initially it was conceived as a purely electrified car, but the lack of organization and the still limping mechanics led it towards the rechargeable with mixed mechanics of a diesel engine and an electric one.

Peugeot quartz

Finally we have the Peugeot Quartz. A plug-in hybrid with a compact SUV look that used the base of the 308, and of which in 2014 we could see its first image, and know the details of its system. Anyway, and although it appeared as the basis of the current 2008 and 5008, today it is one of those concepts that they were forgotten.

The advertisement, then, indicated that it was a Sporty coupe SUV, which was powered by a 500 hp hybrid mechanic. A power that was achieved with the two 85 kW (115 hp) electric motors located on each axle, and the 270 hp that Peugeot Sport extracted from the 1.6 THP gasoline engine.

From there little was known about him, not even about his benefits. Only that I was able to go up to 50 kilometers in EV mode and that it carried three modes of operation: ZEV, for electric conduction; Road, in which the front electric motor and the combustion engine worked together, maximizing comfort and recharging the battery; and Race, with the full potential of all powertrains.