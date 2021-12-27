The avocado originated in south-central Mexico, between 7,000 and 5,000 BC. Despite this, it took several thousand years before we began to cultivate the variety that we consume today. Archaeologists have found avocado seeds in mummies and evidence that avocados, already domesticated, were cultivated in Mexico in 500 BC.

Avocado is one of the most famous fruits for the characteristics that we discuss below.

Nutritional value of avocado.

Avocado is a fruit, even though it is fat, very good for both people looking to gain muscle mass and lose body fat.

For every 100 g, the avocado has around 150 kcal, of which 126 come from fats, 16 from carbohydrates and 8 from proteins. As we know, food, and more whole vegetablesThey are more than just macronutrients. Avocado is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K, calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, and zinc. It also has other types of nutrients, phytonutrientssuch as choline, lutein / zeaxanthin, cryptoxanthin, and phytosterols





Main properties of avocado

Weight control

The availability and consumption of healthy foods, including vegetables and fruits, is associated with lower weight and body mass index (BMI). For the past several decades, there has been a general perception that consuming foods high in fat can lead to weight gain, and low-fat diets would more effectively promote weight control and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Despite this, several preliminary clinical studies suggest that avocados may contribute to weight control.





Healthy aging

Several clinical studies suggest that xanthophylls, a phytonutrient in avocado, may have antioxidant and protective effects of DNA with possible protective effects against healthy aging.

Lutein and zeaxanthin are selectively taken up in the macula of the eye (the part of the eye where light is focused on the lens). The relative intake of lutein and zeaxanthin decreases with age and the levels are lower in women than in men, so the consumption of avocados can contribute to improve eye health as they contain a combination of monounsaturated fatty acids and lutein / zeaxanthin, helping to improve the absorption of carotenoids from other fruits and vegetables.

Avocados contain a number of bioactive phytochemicals including carotenoids, terpenoids, D-mannoheptulose, persenone A and B, phenols, and glutathione that have been reported to have anticancer properties.

How can we eat avocado?

As we have commented, the avocado has lots of benefits. Even so, consuming a food in various ways, especially for people who like to cook, improves adherence to it, so we leave you some recipes below:

