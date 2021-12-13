The title was one of the big rumored to appear on TGA.

Since the saga reached the cinema, Harry Potter has always had titles based on his movies, which, seen in retrospect, sinned of a greater or lesser quality, highlighting this by its absence in the last titles of the magician boy. It is because of that the saga of the magical world has a debt to settle with video games, in order to demonstrate that a triple AAA can be launched on consoles based on this license. And in that aspect, Hogwarts Legacy has the public’s full attention to accomplish that task..

However, it must be said that since its announcement, we have hardly seen any new information of the title, falling almost into oblivion. It is because of that many expected to see something new during The Game Awards, rumors being present that the game was originally going to come out, but Warner Bros decided to change it for the new Wonder Woman title. Regarding the latter, it goes without saying that there is no official source beyond speculation by some insiders.

PlayStation might hold the key to a new Hogwarts Legacy trailer

That said, it should be noted that the insidier Millie A has spoken out about it, mentioning that the reason why nothing has been known about this game in a while is due to the controversial statements of JK Rowling, author of the saga that in recent years has been designated as transphobic, which has led to a campaign of rejection by various groups towards any product related to Harry Potter.

Hogwarts Legacy was last shown over a year ago. It was shown right in the middle of the whole JK media backlash. The game was victim to that. WB are being very careful with this game. For now though, It looks like hesitancy and caution is winning. https://t.co/cCuaR9MYPk – Millie A (@millieamand) December 10, 2021

It is this very reason why Warner Bros. would have taken precautions when choosing when and how to show Hogwarts Legacy and the products related to the franchise. Here it must be said that at the time of its announcement the title suffered a boycott attempt for the reasons indicated above.

Be that as it may, Millie A has quoted the tweet of an account called LatestPS5, in which it is indicated that Hogwarts Legacy to be featured at a PlayStation eventEither this is a State of Play or a Showcase. Obviously this information should be taken with a grain of salt, since it is not outside the scope of rumors, so we will be waiting for you whether or not a Sony event is confirmed, in which this game has already been seen before. Having said that, Hogwarts Legacy is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

