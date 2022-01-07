The other day we were talking about how Intel considered we were going to see new foldable devices this year. The reality is that so far the results have been quite disappointing. But that hasn’t stopped Asus, known for its eccentric laptops, from announcing a 17-inch foldable device. The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED.

New Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, laptops fold up again

PC manufacturers have a big problem, they don’t know how to name their devices. Asus has innovated and taken risks with its Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED and instead of calling it Asus Fold or Zenbook Fold, they are complicated to unsuspected limits, making it difficult to market.

This Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, is a 17.3-inch laptop with a foldable OLED screen. The main advantage of a folding device is that it allows us to enjoy a large screen that fits in any bag or purse. A 17-inch tablet, in particular, would be difficult to transport and handle no matter how thin. In this case you can open it and use it as a tablet, lean it on a slightly bent table or at 90º to use it as a laptop.

This laptop features ua 12.3 ″ screen when we use it as a laptop so that it is not narrow or too small to work with in a more conventional format. It seems Asus has learned from Lenovo’s mistakes and this could certainly be a great foldable device, if the software goes along with it.

Inside, the Zenbook comes with processors 12th Gen Intel Core i7 U-Series and up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Includes software “ScreenXpert 2” from Asus to help you more easily divide your screen and organize your content.

The Zenbook 17 doesn’t skimp on battery power and offers a 75Wh battery inside. Asus hasn’t provided a battery life estimate, of course, but it’s a promising spec. We will see if the OLED screen makes its autonomy not pale.