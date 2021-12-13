Hikaru kondo, founder of the study Ufotable, and anime director Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, one of the most famous anime of the moment, as well as Fate Zero, Tales of Zestiria the Cross, among many well-known titles from said study.

This study, located in the city of Nakano, in Japan, was accused by tax evasion and the Tokyo prosecutor’s office found the founder of the company guilty of failing to pay 134 million yen of about $ 1.24 million.

And it is that it is currently tax evasion situations have sounded much more, especially due to the financial problems that the pandemic has brought us worldwide.

Regarding this situation, the company issued a statement on the matter: “Today, our company and a representative have been convicted of violating corporate tax laws. We sincerely apologize to our fans who have been supporting our work, as well as all other parties involved, for any concerns or inconvenience caused by this.

We will use this incident as an opportunity to make more efforts to ensure our compliance with laws and regulations, as well as proper management to create a production environment that is sustainable to create better works. “

What will happen to the director?

Hikaru Kondo will have to pay 20 months in jail after his breach of the law, the prosecution will keep those 20 months on hold for 3 years, which means that he will have to behave well throughout that period to avoid being thrown in jail.

To this, the 52-year-old director admitted being guilty of these charges in a hearing prior to entering the court where he was sentenced for his crimes for violating the “Corporation Tax Law” and the “Consumption Tax Law.”

So we believe and hope that these incidents do not affect the acclaimed anime, which has been placed among the audience’s favorites for its narrative and very careful level of illustration, the series has two seasons and a film that links the first and second parts from the anime.