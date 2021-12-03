The week is coming to an end, but that means the players of Gta online you can expect a lot of news for the next seven days. In order not to lose the habit, there will be many bonuses, rewards and discounts on a wide variety of activities and products, and here we will tell you everything in detail.

For starters, you will have bonuses in sales missions of Arms Trafficking, triple rewards in bunker series, double GTA $ and RP in mobile operations and Air Hunters. But that’s not all, since the sales missions of Arms trafficking will reward with a fifty% more of GTA $ and RP.

Going down to the basement is a shortcut to go up to the top. Players who have an underground lair and participate in any of the modes included in the bunker series they will win triple GTA $ and RP until the December 13th.

No hideout would be complete without a mobile base of operations. When you buy a Mobile Operations Center, the world will be yours: the doors that were previously closed will now be thrown open, perhaps thanks to the armored vehicle you used as a battering ram. Use your COM console to start mobile operations. Help the Agent 14, get discounts on Warstock Cache and Carry and enjoy double rewards up to December 13.

Balance the tires, make sure to tune every microscopic detail on your car, and rev up the engine at the starting line to make it clear to your rivals that you mean business: all the LS Car Club Races (dragons, urban racing and chase races) offer a dual reputation of the CCLS.

In the underworld, people wear super exclusive casual wear, and no self-respecting pilot would be seen without the right outfit. All players of Gta online they will receive the t-shirt Manor PRBG, perfect to show that you know the latest trends without having to say something interesting. That’s what fashion is all about.

The versatile and determined drivers who finish in the top five over 12 urban racing or of persecution from the 2nd to the 13th of December they will get a free Emperor Vectre that they can improve and modify.

Visit the test circuit of the CCLS to walk between the columns with the Classic Karin Sultan, the Obey Tailgater S and the Übermacht Cypher and see how they behave in the face of a riot or put the pedal to the metal in a time trial.

Are your friends’ underground complexes larger than yours? Would you like to join them underground? Well, we have good news: all bunkers have a 40% off at Maze Bank Foreclosures, as well as its improvements, renovations and modifications. Do you remember the Center mobile operations we were talking about? Well, it has a 40% discount, and its improvements too.

The mention of casual wear may have left you indifferent and in the mood for something greasier: all the racing suits in the Merchandise Store of the World. LS Car Club They cost 30% less, so you won’t be out of place with the rest of the competitors on the starting line. Apart from all that, this week there is a selection of vehicles on sale that will help you carry out the aforementioned eccentric crimes.

– Ocelot Jugular – 35% discount

– Maibatsu Penumbra FF – 35% discount

– Pegassi Tempesta – 35% discount

– JoBuilt P-996 LAZER – 30% off

Via: Rockstar games