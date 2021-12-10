Hacker Gary Bowser must pay Nintendo another fine for hacking their consoles and creating illegal modders. You have the details in the note.

Gary Bowswer, creator of several mods and one of the most recognized “pirates” of Nintendo switch, you will have to pay the company even more. According to what was released, Nintendo sued Bowser again, this time with a figure greater than 10 million dollars.

Bowser was a member of a group of hackers who called themselves “Team-Xecuter”. This team was in charge of creating modders and releasing the Nintendo Switch, 3DS, NES and other consoles.

It should be noted that this demand was separated from the first between Bowser and Nintendo where the hacker had pleaded guilty. In that case, Bowser admitted to both the device trafficking, as well as the conspiracy to circumvent technological measures. In addition, at that time he also promised to help capture the other members of the team. All this meant his first lawsuit of $ 4.5 million last year.

For the two crimes confessed by Gary the judge sentenced that he would have 10 years in prison, although the prosecution decided to resign all other charges. In this way, and adding the two figures that you will have to pay, Bowser registers a debt of 14.5 million dollars to Nintendo.

The best known product of the Team-Xecuter is a USB device called SX Pro, which allows the Nintendo Switch to run pirated games. Also, Bowser was put in charge of a site dedicated to this illegal marketing: it involves Maxconsole, which was the central axis of piracy. On the other hand, the hacker also ran a page offering illegal copies of more than 13,000 games.

Despite the fact that Team-Xecuter is the main protagonist of these video games of dubious legal provenance, Nintendo is also seeking to sue retailers who resell them. Nintendo has no restraint when it comes to looking for legal ways to enforce its rights, so much so that the company already sued a streamer last year for violating the copyright.

