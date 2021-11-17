Video games with a cooperative component are an increasingly important part of the electronic entertainment industry and Outriders It has been one of the most outstanding experiences of the year in that sense. Now the title of People Can Fly and Square Enix adds a new free update call New Horizon and we will tell you what it includes. And it is that New Horizon is available from now to download for everyone at no additional cost (remember that the game is on Xbox Game Pass and that you can enjoy it if you are a subscriber of the service) for a game that became one of the sensations of the first half of the year.

As People Can Fly explains, New Horizon is the result of many months of work and includes all this: “four new expeditions, a totally new transfiguration system, new weapon skins, removal of expedition timers, rebalancing of classes, abilities and modifiers, and renewal of Tiago’s expedition shop and merchant items. ” In addition, the Polish company has also made various general improvements to the game to make the experience more satisfying.

Square Enix Shares Successful Outriders User Figures

Remember that New Horizon is already available in Outriders, which in turn is already for sale in Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms, also at no additional cost through Xbox Game Pass for subscribers to the Microsoft service. In this link you can see a video of the new free update of Outriders to get a clearer idea of ​​what is included and how it will affect the playing experience of the People Can Fly and Square Enix title.