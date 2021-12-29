Here's everything in the new Sonic LEGO set

We already had sets of LEGO from Super Mario, and now it’s time for another classic video game character to get his chance to shine. We are talking about Sonic of course, who in January of the following year will be receiving their own set of LEGO with the iconic level of Green Hill Zone and here you can know its contents.

The project was born as part of LEGO Ideas, where Viv grannell shared the concept and after receiving more than 10,000 votes, LEGO decided to make it a reality.

This new pack consists of 1,125 pieces and includes five minifigures: Sonic, Crabmeat, Moto Bug, Dr. Eggman, and Phantom RubY. Additionally, the box will come with power-ups in the form of TVs, golden rings and a technical lever to launch Sonic into the air.

Will be available next January 1 and whom Mexico will be sold for thousand 799 pesos. You can buy it exclusively for the LEGO online store.

Editor’s note: Sadly this set is not as sophisticated as the Super Mario one, but it was understandable considering that it was something that was born as part of LEGO Ideas. Hopefully it sells very well for LEGO to see that there is a demand for more Sonic sets.

Via: LEGO