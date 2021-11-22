Here the gameplay of Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers

One of the first promises of additional content for Marvel’s avengers It was Spider-Man, a character that will be exclusive to PlayStation users. Now, with only a few days before this hero joins the catalog already available in the game, A gameplay has been released that gives us a better look at the friendly spider neighbor in action.

Recently, IGN posted a video showing us how to play Spider-Man, and what we can expect from his DLC from With Great Power. As for the adventure, there is bad news, as this content will not be as expansive as War for Wakanda, the previous expansion, and it seems like it all comes down to just a couple of missions. Most of the story will be transmitted through audios and documents, without great cinematics like the ones we are already used to.

On the other hand, the medium has mentioned that Spider-Man, like the rest of the characters, plays quite well. Peter has at his disposal various abilities that use his webs., something that damages enemies and makes it easier to use the various finishers. However, where the spider does not shine, it is in its way of transporting itself through the stages. While is true that Marvel’s Spider-Man raised the quality in this section, the design of Marvel’s avengers it doesn’t help this time.

Content With Great Power and Spider-Man will come to Marvel’s avengers next November 30, but only to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In related topics, these will be the costumes for this character.

Editor’s Note:

While playing as Spider-Man looks quite interesting, since Marvel’s avegers has always managed to offer a distinctive gameplay for each character, it is a disappointment that its content does not offer much in terms of story and new content.

