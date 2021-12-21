Here is the new trailer for the Attack on Titan anime

The end is getting closer and closer. After a series of episodes earlier in the year, fans of Attack on Titan They are preparing for the arrival of the second part of the last season of this anime. Thus, today a new trailer of the long-awaited return of Eren and company has been shared.

As you may recall, when the first part of the last season of Attack on Titan started airing, the manga was not over yet. Fortunately, Hajime Isayama’s story has already come to an end, so these will be the last episodes of this beloved adaptation.

While the first few episodes were more focused on the political aspect of this world, the action left a lot to be desired. Hopefully this will be corrected with the new chapters, since this is where the confrontations become the fundamental part.

The second part of the last season of Attack on Titan It will premiere on January 10, 2022. In related topics, the collaboration between Attack on Titan Y Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Let us remember that the manga of Attack on Titan it was somewhat controversial. It will be interesting to see if the anime offers us a faithful adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s work, or if the conclusion will change to reflect the discontent that the fans had.

Via: MAPPA