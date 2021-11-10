Warner Bros aims to offer different versions of its most well-known characters. Since the next Supergirl that will debut in the movie The Flash, will be the latin actress Sasha street. But also Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script where they will introduce the Black superman which will surely be interpreted by Michael B. Jordan. Something with which Henry cavill seems to agree quite a bit.

“It’s exciting, Superman is much more than the color of skin. Superman is an ideal. Superman is something extraordinary that lives within our hearts. He says Henry cavill.

Why not have several Supermen? Joaquin Phoenix made a wonderful Joker movie. So what if it’s not tied to the rest of the franchise? They have multiple Superman comic stories happening at the same time. “

He also revealed that he would love to do Man of Steel 2.

I would love the opportunity to return. Zod’s murder gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman fell to the ground and screamed afterwards. I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain that I had. I did much more emotional takes that they didn’t choose. They were crying”. Henry Cavill remembered. “He has just killed the last remaining member of his species. That is the choice he made at that time, and he will never do it again.

There is an opportunity to grow after that, to explore Superman’s psyche as a deep divine being, seemingly invulnerable, but with a real feeling inside. As I always say: The cape is still in the closet.

Now the actor Henry cavill is very busy with other projects, as he will soon premiere the second season of The witcher Netflix, will also make the sequel to Enola Holmes, The Rosie Project and the restart of The immortals.