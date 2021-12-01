The next generation Aston Martin V12 Vantage is coming. You can hear it in one of the loudest advances to date, capable of making anyone tremble. A real roar of the future sports car of the British brand that we have seen in tests recently at the Nürburgring circuit.

The novelties in the Gaydon brand are on the way to being incessant during the next year 2022. It can be seen that we are closing this year 2021, a few days away from doing so, because manufacturers are already advancing the new models and, some more than outstanding, to next year. If the list has several expected, the new Aston Martin V12 Vantage it is also one of them.

Especially for Aston Martin lovers, and for those who have already set their sights on one of the most radical sports cars. And it is that the new iteration of the sports car promises to offer virtually unsurpassed performance. At least, the sound advance, of just a few seconds, confirms it. Not half a minute but it shakes with a sound that is deafening and reveals that the British have managed to readjust their imposing V12 engine at will.

The roaring teaser is a taste of the radical Aston Martin V12 Vantage

Aesthetically, the new version of the Aston Martin Vantage has been seen only as a test mule, in which only the bodywork and the front and rear light groups are production. The rest will have a special aerodynamic work to be able to take full advantage of the benefits and, preferably, on the track, so to know the more aggressive design that is expected at the height of the engine, we still have to wait a few more weeks.

Aston Martin has only awakened the new beast, but has not set a debut date, so it may also be one of the first in 2022. Be careful, because the most interesting part of the teaser for the new Aston Martin V12 Vantage is the final part, in which Gaydon’s firm argues that it is a final edition: “Have you heard of him. And you’ll hear more of that V12 Vantage. Not just a limited edition, but a final edition, which will be back in 2022.

2023 Aston Martin Vantage RS V12 debuts in Nürburgring spy photos Read news

A real omen that the V12 Vantage will say goodbye to the market in no time, and the last time, then, to enjoy one of the most powerful blocks in the brand’s organ bank. The only one that does not come from Germany, but is gestated at home, meeting on board the V12 Speedster with 5.2 liters and 700 hp or in the DBS Superleggera with 725 hp.