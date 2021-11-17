A total of 14 institutions in the Health sector, including the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi). The Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals (CCINSHAE). As well as the medical services of the Secretaries of the Navy (Semar) and of the National Defense (Sedena), among others, have acquired 670 million 081 thousand 914 pieces of medicines until this November 15, reported the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela .

Released 94,822 pieces of the oncological drugs dacarbazine, vinblastine and vincristine

During El Pulso de la Salud, at the morning press conference headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Alcocer Varela reported that 53 million 834 thousand 931 pieces of medicines have also been delivered to the states. Of which they have verified 61 percent.

He announced that on November 12 and 13, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris). It released 94,822 pieces of the oncological drugs dacarbazine, vinblastine and vincristine, acquired in Korea, and fluorouracil from Cuba.

He announced that changes are being made to strengthen the logistics of distribution of medicines, in order to guarantee supply.

On Friday, November 19, pre-registration opens on the portal to immunize girls, boys and adolescents from 15 to 17 years of age without comorbidities

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez. He announced that on Friday, November 19, the pre-registration will be opened on the portal mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/

This, to immunize girls, boys and adolescents from 15 to 17 years old without comorbidities. Since, although they have a low risk of serious illness and death, they can carry the virus.

He explained that data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), refer that in 2020 there were just under 9,500 deaths of people aged 15 to 19 years. Of these, 249 were for COVID-19.

On the other hand, deaths from other causes such as assaults, accidents, suicide, malignancies, heart disease and congenital malformations, were more, which shows that the risk of death from COVID-19 in adolescence is significantly lower.

Through mobile brigades the population of rural areas will be vaccinated

He made a call to mothers, fathers and caregivers of girls, boys and adolescents from 12 to 17 years old with comorbidities. To pre-register and take them to be vaccinated against COVID-19. So far, less than 10 percent of the million people with this condition have come to receive the biological.

Regarding vaccination in the adult population, he reported that progress is being made to complete schedules in people living in 372 municipalities in 15 states.

Through mobile brigades, the population of rural areas and communities with difficult access will be vaccinated, and fixed posts will be installed in urban areas to cover those who initially did not want to be vaccinated or could not travel to the vaccination points.

She invited pregnant women to get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and influenza, as they are at higher risk of developing serious illness. These biologics are safe and effective to protect the mother and the product in formation, he assured. In addition, during 2022 the application of the vaccine will continue to people who are turning 18 years old.

Up to this date, 129.8 million doses have been applied to 75.4 million people; 84 percent of them have the complete scheme and 16 percent are recently applied, and the strategy will continue until second doses are completed in the entire adult population.

Regarding the behavior of the epidemic, Undersecretary López-Gatell Ramírez indicated that epidemiological week 44 opened with a seven percent reduction in the number of estimated cases of SARS-CoV-2, totaling 16 consecutive weeks of decline. Hospitalization also remains down with almost 90 percent less bed occupancy compared to the peak reached during the second wave in January.

“The strategy against COVID-19 continues and it will reach every corner of the country; the commitment is not to leave behind or put anyone aside. “

