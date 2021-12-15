Dec 15, 2021 at 2:22 PM CET

EFE

A man has shot and killed his brother-in-law in his 60s and then committed suicide with the shotgun used in the crime, which apparently occurred after a family argument in the town of El Viso del Alcor, in Seville.

As reported by 112, at 9:46 an alert call was received from a building on Alcalde Gil López street in El Viso del Alcor, which warned that there was a person injured by a firearm. An hour later the emergency services have confirmed the death of a man, while the alleged aggressor was transferred to a wounded hospital where later passed away.

As neighbors of the area have told Efe, the event occurred when the aggressor waited for the victim at the door of his house and gave him two shots.

Later, the aggressor entered the house, a shot was heard and the neighbors found the man wounded in the chest Therefore, the emergency services were notified, he was transferred to the hospital, where he died.

The sources have specified that the origin of the event could be related to an inheritance.