A user has shared a nostalgic story where the liverpool mascot is the main protagonist, now you can see it in Bolus Fest.

The pets advertising they are a good resource for position brands in the mind of the consumer, in addition to providing the opportunity to create products of merchandising and boost company sales, especially at Christmas time. According to the graph of Statista where it shows the Latin American countries that spend the most at Christmas, Chile is in first place with 379 dollars, Mexico with 368 dollars, Peru with 308, Argentina with 290 and Brazil with 282; These expenses include gifts, food, clothing for the occasion etc.

It is during these dates that people obtain a higher income from their Christmas bonus, as well as choose to buy more products since they are usually on discount or promotions offered by stores to renew their product catalog at the beginning of the year.

This is why brands choose to boost their sales and Christmas events with different strategies that allow them to position themselves in the consumer’s mind, increase their brand value and improve their income, actions that are sometimes supported by their pets advertising, which are well received by the consumer.

A Twitter user has shared his nostalgic story where he mentions that one of the best things about his Christmas was when he was a child and he waited a whole year to see a 1-minute commercial on television, where the feature appeared liverpool mascot, Bolus.

One of the best things about Christmas when I was 10 was waiting a whole year to see a 1 minute commercial on TV about Bolo, Liverpool’s mascot. – Ray (@ raymundoval09) November 22, 2021

Said history would demonstrate the importance that companies had when implementing this type of strategy with their representative pets, a strategy that has benefited them to date since they continue to remember them, even after years of their experiences have passed.

Despite this and to the fortune of the user, he will be able to see again Bowling at the Bowling Fest 2021, which will be virtual for the second consecutive year as a result of the pandemic, where the website of Liverpool It mentions its broadcast schedules on different open television channels, its repetitions and some of the platforms where this event can be witnessed at any time.

The Liverpool Bolo Fest it is not the only event or strategy advertising driven through the promotion of a brand’s mascot, but these represent high opportunities for those who decide to use them in their marketing plans.

Another company that has proven its effectiveness by using its advertising mascots is Dr. Simi, who directly represents the brand and is a key strategy for its growth, making it even remain in the mind of the consumer over the years. years and achieves considerable fame with his stuffed animals; An example of this we have when a spectator of the Corona Capital threw a teddy of the advertising mascot to one of the artists of the festival, gaining its acceptance and even that of thousands of people who witnessed the event, as well as at the time came into the hands of the actor who plays Gleen on The Walking Dead.

I love the Dr. Simi Cinematic Universe. pic.twitter.com/7xPvk3Cvg2 – 𝖆𝖟𝖚𝖑 𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖔. (@azulartx) November 22, 2021

The advertising mascots, audiovisual products, advertisements and merchandising products that haunt them, are shown as efficient strategies worth taking into account in the marketing strategies of a brand.