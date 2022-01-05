There is no doubt that the potterheads have received the best gift of Kings anticipated this 2022. I am referring, of course, to the shot of nostalgia that has offered the charming special ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’, with which HBO Max has celebrated the 20th anniversary of the start of the film saga which adapted JK Rowling’s work into eight feature films.

Patching bugs

But between smiles, reunions and magic, the fandom has found a couple of blunders who have not hesitated to share on social networks and who have been quickly corrected thanks to the miracles of streaming; the first of them being related to a photograph, presumably, of Emma Watson, in which Emma Roberts actually appeared.

The producers of ‘Return to Hogwarts’ took action on the matter to solve the misunderstanding and shared a statement with the medium Entertainment Weekly in which the following can be read:

“Well seen, Harry Potter fans! You have sent us a montage error from a mislabeled photograph. There will be a new version soon.”

But this not this has not been the only gazapo present in the special. The second of them stars the brothers Oliver and James Phelps, who play Ron Weasley’s brothers. After many jokes on and off the screen taking advantage of their resemblance, those responsible for ‘Return to Howgarts’ they have exchanged the names of the actors when labeling your participation. Oliver himself has brought it up on his Instagram account.

All this comes after the controversy arising from the absence of JK Rowling at the event, only being present through a video interview dating back to 2019. A decision that, according to Entertainment Weekly sources, would not be linked to transphobic comments released by the author on her social networks.

Be that as it may, you can already see version 2.0 of ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ on HBO Max.