We can already see the spectacular new trailer for Spider-Man and there is a phrase that does not make much sense with the previous installments.

The trailer for Spider-man It has brought many surprises and has also confirmed that we will see 5 spectacular villains from previous installments. The funny thing is, not all of them died in those movies. Although Doctor Octopus say: “You are going to fly into the darkness to fight ghosts”. What Peter parker answers: “What does it mean” and the Doctor Strange clarifies it: “Everyone dies fighting Spider-Man, it is their destiny”. But… is that true?

Here we leave you the new trailer of Spider-man and then we go over the endings of the different villains.

The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) He dies when he attacks Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man from behind and he dodges his hovercraft by crashing into the villain. Die on the spot.

Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) he sacrifices himself when his experiment goes haywire and threatens to destroy the entire city. The place they are in collapses into the sea, so we also take it for dead.

Electro (Jamie Foxx) he receives such a great charge of energy that his body cannot bear it and he ends up disintegrating. Which means he died quite horribly.

Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) he does not die, in fact he tells Spider-man that he did not want to shoot his uncle Ben and it seems that Peter Parker forgives him. Then it turns to sand and floats away.

Lizard (Rhys Ifans) is another character that does not die. He also ends up in jail and demands a dark figure to leave Peter Parker alone.

There are certain explanations.

As the Doctor Strange in the trailer of Spider-manThey are villains from other Universes, but they may not even be the characters we have seen in previous movies. So whatever they come up with, they can justify it with the “Multiverse”. What’s more Marvel studios he often tries to confuse fans with his trailers, so we’ll only know the whole truth when it hits theaters.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 17, 2021. The rest of Marvel Studios deliveries can be seen at the Disney Plus streaming platform.