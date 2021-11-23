Hawkeye comes to Disney + as an entertaining and fun Marvel series, we review everything you need to know.

Disney + has established itself as one of the most important platforms of the moment, and the premieres based on the Marvel Universe are undoubtedly helping its incredible growth in terms of number of users. And the platform does not seem to want to stop and offers us now a new series based on the character Hawkeye, one of Marvel’s Avengers.

When Hawkeye opens

The Wednesday, November 24 is the official premiere date of Hawkeye on Disney +. It is the fifth series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) that comes to the Disney platform after ‘WandaVision’ (‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’), ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘Loki’ and ‘What If .. .? ‘ (‘What if…?’), Although there are still many to be released, the next one will be ‘Ms. Marvel. ‘

When the new episodes of Hawkeye come out

The first two chapters will premiere on Wednesday, November 24, after Disney + will release a new chapter every week. This is the release schedule for the 6 chapters of the Hawkeye series:

Chapter 1: Wednesday, November 24

Chapter 2: Wednesday, November 24

Chapter 3: Wednesday, December 1

Chapter 4: Wednesday, December 8

Chapter 5: Wednesday, December 15

Chapter 6: Wednesday, December 22

Where is Hawkeye set

‘Hawkeye’ is set in New York City and chronologically set right after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Clint Barton, Hawkeye, returns to town to spend Christmas with his family. However, an enemy from his past will return to embark the former avenger on new missions.

However he will not do it alone, will have the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a super heroine. Kate is a fan of Hawkeye and will have to help the archer in one last mission.

What characters appear in Hawkeye

In addition to Clint Barton himself, this series incorporates two important characters in the new phase of Marvel: Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova, which already appeared in ‘Black Widow’. This is the main cast of ‘Hawkeye’

Jeremy Renner | Clint Barton / Hawkeye

Hailee Steinfeld | Kate bishop

Florence Pugh | Yelena Belova

Vera Farmiga | Eleanor Bishop

Tony Dalton | Jacques duquesne

Fra Fee | Kazi

Alaqua Cox | Maya lopez

‘Hawkeye’ aims to be one of the best Marvel series available on Disney + and we will have a total of 6 episodes that fall within the so-called Phase 4 and that will serve as a transition to the new era.

