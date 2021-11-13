Apple showed off a fascinating number of new software features for the Mac when it introduced macOS Monterey at WWDC 2021. Although the update’s release was slightly delayed from the official arrival of other operating systems such as iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, the new iteration for Mac computers is now available for download and installation.

From iPadízate we have already tried it and we have been messing with macOS Monterey a few weeks, and we are ready to share with you everything that we liked the most about the last update of the operating system for Mac. There is something especially interesting in macOS Monterey, and that is that the new system update shares many similarities with other versions of Apple ecosystem software.

Some of the functions such as the concentration mode, the Safari tab groups or even changes in the aesthetics of the design are now present on iPhone, iPad and Mac. In this way, Apple continues to unify its entire ecosystem to offer its users an experience much more dynamic and intuitive. With that said, we start with the best tricks and functions for macOS Monterey.

Install macOS Monterey on any unsupported Mac easily

The best features of macOS Monterey

1. The Shortcuts

Siri Shortcuts have been available on iOS and iPadOS for some time now, but it wasn’t until this year that Apple finally decided to introduce the Shortcuts system on its Mac. And how many possibilities it gives us!

For anyone unfamiliar with the subject, the Shortcuts for Mac application allows users to use buttons that perform a series of actions automatically.

For example, you can press on a button that is able to open Safari and open Notes in Split View (divided screen) or a button to turn on all the lamps in your home. As we mentioned previously, the possibilities are endless.

If you want to know more about this function you can visit our guide to Shortcuts for iOS.

2. Concentration mode

Concentration mode is also present on iOS and iPadOS, but it is much more useful and functional on a Mac. This new mode offers the possibility of creating a custom profile to disable notifications and calls.

Basically it is an improved version of Do Not Disturb mode with which you can decide what options to configure, during what hours it will be activated, which contacts will be able to send you notifications and which applications will not be muted. Without a doubt, one of the best features that have landed together with macOS Monterey.

3. Safari tab groups

As with Focus mode, tab groups are much more effective on macOS Monterey than on iPadOS 15 or iOS 15. Why is this? Well, it is due to the interaction we have with the touch screen, since it is not as fluid and dynamic as in a laptop with a keyboard and mouse. Although it is true that the iPad has compatibility with mouse, trackpad and external keyboards, if you have all the accessories the use that you give to the groups of tabs will be very similar in both systems.

The groups of tabs will allow you to classify by categories all the active web pages that you are visiting. Let’s say for example that you have 15 tabs open, well, you can sort them by “work, cinema, reading, news …” and so on. Yes, at the beginning it will take a while to configure everything, but once you have everything prepared, the adaptation is very fast and comfortable.

4. Create a link for FaceTime

After the difficult and dramatic months that we have spent during confinement in this complex health situation that we live in globally, Apple (and many other companies) have realized that it is necessary to implement many improvements in services such as video calls.

FaceTime continues to renew and evolve, this time on macOS Monterey. One of the novelties of this year allows us to create links to share with friends and family in such a way that you will not need to call them to join the video call. This is certainly a really useful novelty.

In addition, you can also share these links with Android and Windows users. That’s right, Apple finally recognizes that there are other platforms in video calls. Although they must join through the web.

5. Share screen in FaceTime

The new SharePlay feature has recently arrived in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey. Now it is possible to share what you are seeing on your screen with other users through FaceTime.

And it is extremely convenient. Thanks to this little macOS Monterey trick, users will be able to share presentations, documents, images and much more with your contacts in a video call. You can also watch series or share music. It can even be an ideal option to practice a short tutorial to explain how the operating system works!

6. Low power mode

IPhone users have been able to enable the low power feature for many years to reduce energy resources who use their devices in order to extend battery life. Now the new feature is also available in macOS Monterey.

The low consumption mode, as very well indicated from iPhone Hacks change screen brightness, UI animations, background updates, and many other changes. To enable this function you will have to access Settings> Battery.

7. Share multiple images in Messages

Before the latest software updates for iPhone, iPad and Mac, when a user shared a series of images with another through the Messages application, they would appear in a row, occupying a large part of the chat.

Now, with macOS Monterey, when you share multiple images in Messages they will appear in a fan effect view. This effect is also interactive. Therefore, you can slide the images to see them one by one.

How Siri works on a Mac, guide to everything you need to know

These are the most notable features of macOS Monterey but there are many other new features in this software update of the operating system for Mac from the signature of the apple logo. Which features in macOS Monterey are the most important to you?

Related topics: Mac

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe