The Marvel Cinematic Universe series continue their course, and one of the productions that already have a set release date is Hawkeye, the series that will follow in the footsteps of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, which already has a release date.

#Hawkeye never misses 🏹 so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8DnB18oSIk – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 29, 2021

Marvel studios shared through their social networks the first official image of Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, where it was announced that the premiere of the first season of Hawkeye will be on November 24, on digital platforms.

Hawkeye will be located after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Clint Barton has recovered his family, but the consequences will begin to emerge after his passage as Ronin, a lethal assassin.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh will make his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, and Alaqua Cox as Echo. The Hawkeye series will arrive on Disney + in late 2021.

You can also read: Hawkeye’s set photos show Eleanor Bishop and Tony Dalton’s Swordsman

Source: Instagram

Black Widow’s most dangerous mission comes to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

Home is where pain lives! And Black Widow knows a lot about that. She may be an Avenger and a SHIELD agent, but she also has her own mission: atoning for her past as a KGB assassin. Their methods are dirty. His cold heart. But his work is impeccable.

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you Marvel Basics – Black Widow: The finely woven thread, a story by Nathan Edmonson, which compiles Black Widow (2014) # 1-6 and material from Black Widow from All-New Marvel Now ! Point One # 1.

Also being read:

Everything you need to know about the arrival of Disney + Date, content and presale!

Disneyland: The World’s First Amusement Park

They reveal all the content of Disney +

The luxurious suite that hides the Disneyland castle

Hugh Jackman’s butt survives Disney + censorship