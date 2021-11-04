The beginning of November also started the flu vaccination season in Mexico and other parts of the world. This year there are 32 million 328 thousand 200 doses available to immunize people with the highest risk of complications. But, as happened in 2020, Covid-19 is now added as a risk factor. Although at first it was doubted, it is now known that it is possible for the same person to be infected with both at the same time.

Now, although both diseases produce quite similar symptoms in patients, the two are very different from each other. But if they appear simultaneously, their impact is so great that the risk of dying increases considerably.

Combination infections can be fatal

For consideration, a report from the UK Public Health Agency (ONS) disclosed this situation. Based on what happened during the last year and a half, it was determined that if a person suffers from influenza and Covid-19 at the same time, they are 6 times more likely to die.

With the above in mind, the main indication that you should convey to your patients is the importance of vaccination. In this case, the authorities have indicated that those developed for both infections are compatible with each other. Although, as mentioned from the beginning, none prevents infections because their function is to avoid complications that can lead to serious and fatal conditions.

Progress of campaigns against Covid-19 and influenza in Mexico

About Mexico, the influenza vaccination campaign began on November 3. It is focused on vulnerable groups made up of children from six months to five years old and people over 60 years of age. Also those who live with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), diabetes, obesity, cancer, heart disease, lung disease, kidney failure, immunosuppression acquired by disease or treatment, as well as pregnant women.

During the vaccination campaign, the health personnel from the medical, paramedical, laboratory, quartermaster, administrative area, as well as students and interns who have contact with patients.

According to the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, the goal is to cover at least 70 percent of the target population before December 31. While it is intended to achieve full coverage by March 31, 2022.

With regard to the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, at this time it is ensured that all adults have received at least the first dose of the biological. While the application has already begun in young people between 12 and 17 years old who have some comorbidity.