We still have a month and a half of a year ahead of us but we already have plenty of reasons to look forward to the beginning of 2022. And the first is the Harry Potter reunion that HBO Max will premiere just after twelve on January 1, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the film series. Although it is not the only thing with which we will be able to relive the magic of this universe that remains in fashion for many years to come.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts

The universe of the English magician is celebrating its anniversary because it has been exactly two decades harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premiered in theaters (please, don’t feel old yet) and the streaming WarnerMedia is going to celebrate gathering a large part of the cast in the purest style of the reunion of Friends.

Thus, under the name of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts a special will take place in which its great protagonists will meet: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and filmmaker Chris Columbus (who directed the wizard’s first two films) to celebrate this special birthday and warm up for the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third film in this prequel series.

However, they will also go through the meeting Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart, among others.

Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros, has told The Wrap which will be “A tribute to all the people whose lives were disrupted by this cultural phenomenon“That goes from the cast and crew that worked on the series to the fans who keep the Potter spirit alive after so many years.

Back to the big screen

On November 30, 2021, it reached the cinema screens harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, unleashing and expanding the madness that JK Rowling’s books had caused in the world’s readers. So, while we wait for the HBO reunion, some theaters have re-released the film this month so fans can see it on the big screen again or take your children, cousins ​​and nephews to see it for the first time.

However, there is still HP that not even the most staunch fans have seen yet … And, despite the fact that the film lasts 2 and a half hours, there is a 3 hour director’s cut of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone It wasn’t even released with the special edition on DVD or Blu-ray.

But the director does not give up and has taken advantage of his interview with The Wrap to ask for a premiere. If this happens, viewers can meet Peeves, a character with several scenes in that first installment but who, to shorten the tape, was completely eliminated. And that the long version was a success in the tests that were made before the premiere: the children said that the movie was too short and the parents too long. We already know who won.

