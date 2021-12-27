Lewis Hamilton’s silence since losing the 2021 World Championship to Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix contributes to the rumors about his retirement from Formula 1.

There are increasing doubts about the future of Lewis hamilton, which seems to have been very morally touched after the disappointment of losing the World Championship at the last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The British driver had everything going for him to clinch the eighth world title, but a series of controversial events dashed his hopes. Since then, Hamilton has remained silent and has chosen to do such curious things as leave his “Following” counter to zero on his official Instagram account.

“They took everything from him in a second, of course you lose faith”

Toto wolff Nor has it contributed to calm the waters, being the first to speak of a possible withdrawal and stating that the Mercedes driver remains speechless after several weeks. «The silence is there, of course, because it has no words. Lewis was in the office with me and everyone else involved, and we were in constant contact during those days as well.

“We were all shaken by strong emotions, Lewis especially. He was the winner of the World Championship until the last lap, and then they took it all from him in a second. Of course you lose faith, because you cannot understand what has just happened ”, reiterated the director of Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton’s only appearance was on December 15 to be invested as a Knight of the Order of the British Empire by Prince Charles of England. «What I told you before was that you should take those few hours paying tribute to your life’s work and your performances, that he should try to take those positive moments with him. I think that’s what he did. You could also see how honorable it was to him, ”Wolff concluded, recalling that moment.

In any case, it seems far-fetched for Lewis Hamilton to make the decision to retire. Neither Mercedes nor Toto Wolff have taken the reins of the situation by probing the market of available drivers to replace the seven-time champion, who also uses Formula 1 as a catalyst for his fight against racism and inequality in sport and society.