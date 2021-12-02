Renting registrations in Spain close November 2021 positively

In November 2021, new car registrations registered by rental companies reached 20,478 units, which represents a growth of 4.39% compared to the same period of the previous year. The weight of renting in total car sales in Spain stood, as of November, at 24.93%.

The new car registrations in Spain registered by the companies of renting in the month of November 2021 have counted a total of 20,478 units. This volume of units enrolled, if compared with that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a notable 4.39% growth. It is an excellent result if we take into account the new bump that the Spanish car market suffered in November.

The accumulated data are equally positive. In the period between January and November 2021, vehicle registrations made by renting companies totaled 232,766 units, a 27.18% increase than in 2020. The weight of renting over total car sales in Spain is 24.93%.

The segment that has the most representation in renting continues to be derived vehicles, vans and pick-ups, where the sector accounts for 31.55% of the market. The The weight of renting in the company channel has risen to 42.35%. Regarding the total investment made in the purchase of new cars by renting companies, as of November, it reached 4,970 million euros, 31.62% more than in the same period last year.

Comparison in video of the Volkswagen T-Roc, the car most registered in renting, with its little brother, the Volkswagen T-Cross

Registrations for renting in November 2021 – Brands

Regarding 10 o’clock car brands most registered in renting In the company channel, as of November 2021, they represented 71.81%. These firms have seen their registrations increase by 11.78%, while renting in the company channel grew by 12.98%. Volkswagen led sales and was followed by Peugeot and Renault.

Ranking Mark November’21% Var. 1 Volkswagen 11.08% 2 Peugeot 31.12% 3 Renault 29.23% 4 Toyota 10.62% 5 Bmw 5.91% 6 SEAT -5.65% 7 Audi -16.91% 8 Citroën -1.18% 9 Mercedes 16.23% 10 Ford 52.72%

Peugeot 3008 and Nissan Qashqai, two of the models most registered in renting

Registrations for renting in November 2021 – Models

What have been the most popular models? Between January and November 2021, the 10 most demanded models in renting they have monopolized 23.17% of the total vehicles registered in renting in the business channel. These models, in this period, have increased their presence in the company channel by 30.13%. The Volkswagen T-Roc was the most prominent, followed by the Peugeot 3008 and the Peugeot 2008.

Ranking Model November’21% Var. 1 Volkswagen t-roc 97.31% 2 Peugeot 3008 27.50% 3 Peugeot 2008 128.25% 4 Nissan qashqai -11.47% 5 Renault kangoo 15.12% 6 Hyundai tucson 128.22% 7 SEAT Leon -6.39% 8 Volkswagen polo 77.82% 9 Citroën berlingo -20.05% 10 BMW X1 31.36%

Hyundai Tucson rental registrations have seen a big boost

Registrations for renting in November 2021 – Propulsion

Until November 2021, registered in renting a total of 19,289 units of the different types of electric cars (electric, extended autonomy electric and plug-in hybrid), which represents 8.29% of the total rental registrations. The weight that contributes the weight that renting contributes to the total registrations of electrified vehicles is 31.53%.

Guy Units % S / total Gasoline 71,417 30.68% Diesel 95,007 40.82% BEV 4,677 2.01% EREV 0.00% PHEV Gasoline 13,459 5.78% Diesel PHEV 1,153 0.50% HEV Gasoline 31,827 13.67% HEV Diesel 12,154 5.22% LPG 2,260 0.97% GNV 807 0.35% FCEV 5 0.00% TOTAL 232,766 100.00%

On the other hand, alternative energy powered vehicles (electrified, hybrids, gas and hydrogen) represent, as of November 2021, 28.50% of the total rental registrations. At the moment, renting has a weight of 24.12% in the total number of alternative energy vehicle registrations.