Finally and after many months of waiting, Halo infinite is now available to all players worldwide on Xbox, both by direct purchase and through the Xbox Game Pass service. As a result of all the news that has appeared these days about the title, interesting facts came out that speak of what Halo Infinite was originally going to have a much larger open world, similar to Breath of the Wild, but due to multiple inconveniences, the game was cut back.

In a recent report published by Bloomberg, Jason Schreier conducted various interviews with various current and former 343 Industries employees, who provided curious and interesting details regarding the original development of Halo Infinite. Among all that was said, it was mentioned that the title was going to have a much larger and more varied map than the current one, but with multiple failures at the organizational level they ended up cutting the game.

Development problems, staff turnover, technical problems, mismanagement and many more were the factors that made it impossible for the original game that 343 Industries had in mind to not reach today. Together, it was commented that the studio had to cut two-thirds of the game in 2019, a year before the budgeted launch, making it more than clear why last year’s trailer and all its criticism.

The good news in this is that Halo Infinite being a service model, it can be endowed with content over time so that it continues to grow and advance in the timeline. Options that 343 Industries had to leave out, you can incorporate them, taking Destiny 2 as an example. We will have to wait and see if content is actually added over time, but what is certain is that we will have at least 1 year with very diverse multiplayer content.

