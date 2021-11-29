Halo Infinite is hitting it even weeks before its official launch, thanks to the unexpected departure from the public beta of its multiplayer mode, in which thousands and thousands of players are investing many hours of play. In general, the reception of the multiplayer has been overwhelmingly good, highlighting how good the control feels, the classic sensations of previous titles that Infinite awakens, and the novelties that the game presents, have made the game, for the moment, a real success. But not all the decisions that 343 Industries is making are not being the best, since, for example, Halo Infinite multiplayer Party mode will not be available after the Fracture: Tenrai event.

This notice has been produced through a publication on the official Twitter account of Halo Support, where we can read that after the Fracture: Tenrai event that ends tomorrow, November 30, we will no longer have the Party mode available. There have already been many users who have complained about this decision to remove the game mode after the end of the event, and we will see if the study takes action on the matter and considers changing this policy for future events.

Even with the problems that the title is having as a result of, for example, the slowness of the progression in terms of levels, Halo Infinite is breaking records everywhere, already being a tremendous success for Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries. We will have to wait if the campaign starring the Master Chief will be the same, or better, received than the multiplayer mode, when it launches on December 8.