Halo Infinite has plenty of new campaign gameplay: there will be collectibles, unlockables, and even factions

With the launch of Halo Infinite just around the corner, some lucky English-speaking media outlets have started sharing impressions and material. gameplay of the expected new adventure of the Master Chief. Neither seems to go into too much detail as to what history and campaign is concerned, most likely due to the nature of the embargo, but it is still a great occasion to see more about this mode.

As we already knew, this installment is a kind of spiritual reboot for the legendary franchise (which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, by the way) that leads us to explore the Zeta ring, the first open world of the saga, tracking Cortana after the events that occurred at the end of Halo 5: Guardians. Things will not be that easy, as we already knew, because Commander Escharum of the Outcasts has taken control of the space facilities.

So, from IGN comes a gameplay of almost 12 minutes long spoiler free, but with comments and opinions about what was seen throughout the four hours of the campaign: exploration of the world, combat and slight clues about what the new repertoire of characters brings to the table.

Is there any news regarding what we already know? It may be your attention to see that we can extend the UNSC domain in the Zeta ring as we fight some special tasks, such as releasing marines. In addition to improving the reputation of the faction, we can also see how the stage is dotted with Spartan cores with which to buy skills and collectibles.

On the other hand, Game Informer also announces a special one-month coverage for the video game: the accompanying video is shorter, but anticipates the arrival of interviews and other content of interest. In other words, if you are interested in Halo Infinite, follow up on these media and activate notifications: you will have a lot of content to digest in the coming days.

3D PC Games Halo Infinite details its Battle Pass, a novelty for the saga with very interesting details that separate it from the competition

Halo Infinite will go on sale on December 8, accompanied by a free-to-play multiplayer mode. You can also play through Xbox Game Pass.

