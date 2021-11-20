Hailey Baldwin shared what it was like to help Justin Bieber stay sober when he was addicted to multiple harmful substances

Justin Bieber He has been very transparent with his fans and with the media when it comes to his addiction history. It was during his adolescence that the Canadian singer was in constant contact with drugs; through one of the episodes of his series Justin Bieber: Seasons, the interpreter of Peaches He even revealed the name of the drugs he used and how they affected him:

“There was a time when I was drinking lean, taking pills, taking Molly, mushrooms, everything. It was just an escape for me. I was young, like everyone else in the industry and people in the world who experience … [hice] normal, “growth” things.

It may interest you: Baby on the way? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin could become parents very soon

But what was it like for Hailey Bieber dealing with her husband’s addictions? The model revealed some details in a recent interview.

It may interest you: They confuse Romeo Beckham with Justin Bieber in his new campaign

Hailey reveals dark details about Justin’s addictions

During your participation in the podcast Victoria’s secret voices, Hailey Bieber spoke openly about her father Stephen Baldwin’s addiction to cocaine, leading her to also talk about how she helped Justin overcome his addictions.

“There is a lot of addiction in my family. Not just my dad, but many other people on that side of my family who struggle with different things. He (Stephen Baldwin) was always extremely open about why being sober was what worked for him and what alcoholic behavior looks like. ”

It may interest you: The photos for which they claim that Justin Bieber made Hailey Baldwin cry

The model confessed that she has always had an open dialogue with her husband, and this was one of the details that helped them overcome this difficult stage as a couple.