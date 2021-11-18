Once the tickets to see Justin Bieber in Mexico came out, the page’s system collapsed and, now, various users have shown their complaints on social networks.

The prices to see the Canadian range from 610 pesos to 27,500 pesos.

This Wednesday tickets went on sale to see Justin Bieber in Zapopan, Jalisco, as part of his tour of Mexico, and the system has collapsed due to the demand of Canadian fans.

Since its inception, more than 10 years ago, Justin Bieber has become one of the most popular singers in music; a reference, in that sense, of the younger generations who, to this day, have grown up with their songs.

The figure of the singer is, without a doubt, one of the most representative and controversial in recent years; a pop culture icon that, in every city he walks in, many people follow him and will probably follow him at all times.

A few days ago, the Canadian confirmed his return to Mexico as part of his part of his Justice World Tour, a fact that caused a great stir on social networks and, without a doubt, great anticipation to see him once again on a Mexican stage. .

Today, tickets for his concert in Zapopan, Jalisco went on sale, which will take place on May 23, 2022, at the March 3 Stadium, and immediately, through social networks, the Users began to report that the page’s system had crashed.

This fact was a source of annoyance for Internet users, as some mentioned that they lined up for three hours to get a ticket, but the system would not even let them enter, since it would fall every five minutes, making their purchase impossible.

The same happened with his fans in Monterrey, who reported some failures of the Superboletos site, which is in charge of selling tickets for it.

Why is this happening?

Actually, it is nothing new, especially in the case of personalities of the stature of Justin Bieber, who are the ones with the most followers in various parts of the world.

This that has happened with the Canadian is not something exclusive to him, but already on other occasions, artists such as Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga and others who have visited Mexico, being so much the fury to see them, the followers saturate the system, making it impossible for a single ticket to be sold.

Justin Bieber is one of the most followed artists on social networks; on Instagram he has 204 million followers; on Facebook it adds up to more than 78 million likes on its official page; and on Twitter it has about 114 million followers.

Taking into account these data, it is not strange to think that the Canadian manages to saturate the system when the sale of tickets for one of his concerts goes out to the public.

This also speaks of the fact that, in terms of idolatry – many times only justified by the media – nothing has been advanced.

It is true that we are talking about one of the most popular singers on the planet, but he is also one of the most controversial and even unstable personalities on the scene; his constant confrontations with the press and with some of his followers give proof of this.

