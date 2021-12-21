Hades has become, on its own merits, one of the games that has received the best reviews from both the public and the press. The rogue-like from Supergiant Games has shown that he understands the genre perfectly, refining the formula until it reaches “near perfection”, not only playable, but also on how to carry a very good narrative in a game where randomness plays a role so important. And for this and many other aspects, it is expected to see how Hades becomes the best-rated Xbox game of 2021 on Metacritic.

On the website of Metacritic We can take a look and see that Hades has the highest score among the entire Xbox catalog during this 2021 (with an average of 93), closely followed by the wonderful Forza Horizon 5, which boasts a 92. Later, titles such as Psychonauts 2 or Microsoft Flight Simulator are not far from the Hades average, with 87 and 90 respectively, but when Caesar is Caesar’s: Hades is the best valued.

Hades becomes the best-rated Xbox game of 2021 on Metacritic

Hades becomes the first video game in history to receive a Hugo award

But instead of focusing on the note, which, after all, is a simple number, we should focus on the amount of great games we have had during this year, and that have made it much easier for us to disconnect from a world that, Lately, it’s been going from bad to worse. And in the end that is what counts, how much video games, whatever they are, make us enjoy. Yes indeed, Hades is a bloody marvel, which is available to purchase or on Game Pass.