Celo has provided $ 2.5 million in prizes and seed funding to help develop Web3 projects that commit to building mobile DeFi for the six billion mobile phone users around the world. This was reported to Cointelegraph in Spanish, through a statement.

further Participants will be able to apply to regional Hackathons. In the case of Latin America, USD 50,000 will be available in prizes for regional solutions that are built on Celo focused on crypto, DeFi, NFT or blockchain in general.

It should be noted that it can be applied to the regional Hackathon in Latin America and to the global one.

“Participating in a Hackathon allows you to quickly validate hypotheses and connect with people who have similar visions,” said the organizers.

Those interested in Latam can register here. With the same registration it is already being applied to the global Hackathon.

“Today, more people in the world have more access to a mobile phone than to sources of work, food or water service. On the other hand, decentralized finance (DeFi) has the potential to transform the global financial system in a more secure and autonomous way, by cutting out middlemen and giving users more control over their assets. Therefore, Celo.org is a DeFi platform that makes financial tools accessible to anyone with a mobile phone ”, they indicated from Celo.

Evaluation

Ideas for the Celo initiative will be evaluated by leading DeFi figures including Linda Xie (Scalar Capital), Morgan Beller (NFX), Vanessa Grellet (CoinFund), Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain Capital), Kartik Talwar (A Capital) and Imran Khan (DeFi Alliance), to name a few.

Hackathon participants will have the collaboration of projects such as Celo, Polychain, CoinFund, CoinList, Flori Ventures, NFX, Chainlink and The Graph. In addition, regional partners will be present, DoraHacks, DevFolio, Blockchain Academy Chile and Crypto University.

