Guy ritchie It is that it does not stop. After atoning for all his sins committed with ‘Aladdin’ by giving us two of the best films of their respective years under the titles of ‘The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords’ -2019- and ‘Awaken the Fury’ -2021-, the British Not only has he shot his new feature film at full speed and with a low profile, but He already has a trailer to show to the gallery.

100% Ritchie

On these lines you can see The first trailer for ‘Operation Fortune: The Great Deception’ —’Ruse de guerre ‘in its original form—, a new bet for the always grateful combination of comedy and action that promises to once again capture that essence one hundred percent brand of the house and that, from my point of view, could not have better Pinta.

In addition to giving a glimpse of some set pieces to match the circumstances and that camera work and editing so characteristic of the British, ‘The great deception’ finds its main claim in a simply spectacular cast headed by old acquaintances like Jason Statham and who complete names like those of Josh Harnett, Cary Elwes, or an Aubrey Plaza that promises to steal all the spotlights of the show.





‘Operation Fortune: The great deception’ will premiere in Spanish theaters on March 25, 2022; a couple of months after its North American debut – we continue with the late distributions and their potential to deplete data at the box office. For the moment I leave you with the synopsis of the movie while I go to wipe my slime off after watching the trailer three times in a row. Great, Ritchie.