In the almost anguishing copilot dance that has taken place in the 2021 season of the World Rally Championship, there is still room for some pair changes ahead of the Monza Rally. With Gus Greensmith contesting his last rally with Chris Pattersson at the RACC de Catalunya, the transalpine appointment was drawn as the perfect setting for Greensmith to begin to forge a relationship with what could be his partner in 2022. And although it has not yet been clear if the election for Monza will be the same as for next season, which is it is safe is that Greensmith to compete with Jonas Andersson at the Monza Rally.

Greensmith has decided to bet on Andersson’s vast experience to contest the Monza Rally. In this way, the 44-year-old Swedish co-driver will sit in the right seat of the British driver’s Ford Fiesta WRC, starting a new adventure. And there are not a few that he has behind him with almost 290 rallies, 165 of them in the WRC. After two decades in action, dating back to 2022, Jonas Andersson has been almost a mentor to Ole Christian Veiby since 2019. Previously, the Swedish co-pilot worked alongside Pontus Tidemand, Mads Ostberg and Per-Gunnar Andersson, among other pilots.

In relation to his bet on Jonas Andersson, the British Gus Greensmith has noted: «I am very happy and excited to have Jonas on board for the Monza Rally. He is a man with a lot of experience in the WRC. Both I and the team agreed that he was the co-pilot who best fit for personality and experience in what I need to take new steps forward like the ones I have taken during this year 2021. I am looking forward to working with Jonas. The goal for Monza is to get some good stage times with him Ford and enjoy during the weekend ».