Every week is worth it enter the Epic Games Store to download the games it offers for free, but this time even more so because you can get to get three titles that once you add to your collection will become yours forever. To do this, you have to redeem them before the promotion ends on November 25.

It will be at that moment when Antstream – Epic Welcome Pack and theHunter: Call of the Wild become freely available. Until then, you can get hold of Guild of Dungeoneering clicking here, with Kid A Mnesia Exhibition in this other link and with Never Alone if you access from here.

Guild of Dungeoneering

The first game is about a turn-based dungeon and card fighting game. However, in this curious proposal we will not have to control the heroes and instead we will dedicate ourselves to building the dungeon with monsters, traps, rewards and more as the characters act on their own.

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition

The following is about a title dedicated to the band Radiohead. It is a feverish dreamlike space, a building constructed from art, creatures, words and recordings of “Kid A” and “Amnesiac“of this group created just over 20 years ago and now endowed with a new mutant life.

Never alone

In the latter, we will start a journey of platforms and puzzles that has been developed in collaboration with the Alaska native people of the Iñupiaq, in which we will guide our protagonist through completely frozen scenarios, either through mountains or caves, with the help of a fox that will accompany us at all times.