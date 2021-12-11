Swedish developer 10 Chambers, creator of GTFO, a four-player cooperative title, revealed Version 1.0 of the game, with a shocking preview during The Game Awards 2021.

GTFO that is known as “Left 4 Dead meets Aliens” which has gained relevance for being a complicated game and that is a challenge for all who play it.

Duracell: The best ally to light up your Christmas

GTFO with important advances in its version 1.0

The GTFO trailer shown focuses on four captive prisoners at a site called “The Warden,” who sneak into an underground complex.

Each monster found reacts to light and movements, so attacking carelessly can mean the death of the entire team in GTFO.

Each resource is scarce and the team members must manage everything, as well as assume their role, as the flanker and the healer, which are two important elements.

“After being in development since 2015 and in Early Access since 2018, GTFO is finally ready, we’ve been polishing the game while adding new features,” says Ulf Andersson, Creative Director at GTFO.

Photo: 10 Chambers

What does the new version of GTFO add?

This version 1.0 of GTFO, mainly adds, player bots, customizable characters, checkpoints, improved matchmaking, rendering updates.

This version even adds refined and more detailed animations, which allow gamers to enjoy a much more complete game that will delight more than one.

“We have worked hard to provide a challenging, but enjoyable experience, thanks to our updated expeditions and our combat partners,” adds Ulf.

GTFO adds a content delivery system called “The Rundown” that is regularly updated with new content, such as maps, scenarios, enemies, etc.

Photo: 10 Chambers

An upgradeable and improvable game

10 Chambers’s mission is to constantly improve its online title, which has won great fans throughout the world.

Each update will be constant and will seek to correct each error that occurs throughout each game, in order to maintain a title as polished with each update.

“We have exciting Rundown releases planned for 2022, where we will continue to challenge our players with the unexpected. GTFO has a long list of horrors and tools like no other, ”explains Hjalmar Vikström, director of game design at 10 Chambers.

Finally, GTFO adds more languages, where Russian, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, and Chinese are implemented.