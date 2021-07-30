MIUI and especially its Security application, allows us to perform all kinds of functions. From analyzing our Xiaomi in search of viruses or malicious applications,, as we are going to tell you below.

Among the different options that the Security application integrates, we find one called «Check network«. This will help us resolve virtually any internet connection failure, giving us certain clues in relation to where the fault could be.

In addition, from this functionality we can check internet access speed or even see which apps are getting the most access. Likewise, from this section of the Security application we can check the speed of access to the network in general or that of each application in particular.

How to check the network connection and Internet access on your Xiaomi

To check the network connection and general Internet access From any Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO device, we will only have to perform the following steps:

Go to the Security app Once inside, we will move to the lower area until we find the option «Check network«

From this option we can see a statistical use of the network. Also, if we click on «Check network»We will be able to carry out a complete analysis of any connection failure or strange behavior that is occurring in our Xiaomi in relation to its Internet connection.