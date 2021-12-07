In a very, very sweet stage for those passionate about driving video games, Codemasters he has set out to lead the way through his celebrated sagas. Exquisitely specialized titles in very specific competitions and experiences. GRID Legends, his next pitch, was born to tackle all motorsport disciplines at the same time and turn them into pure spectacle; and his way of succeeding, which he does, is to offer the player strong feelings of speed and rivalry capable of penetrating the screen itself.

Southam’s company continues the series GRID with a new installment that takes note of what has been learned, recovers its classic values ​​and assembles what we can expect from current motor games – both visually and playable – in a thrilling experience that they call Action Racing. And is that friction between pilots is an integral part of the experience, both from a competitive point of view and in terms of collisions.

Of course, motor culture itself is ubiquitous, but GRID Legends focuses entirely on encouraging let’s experience the thrill of competition in a genuine way. And the best part is that it reaches this milestone by adapting with great comfort to practically any player profile through its own settings.

Of course, although we can play with friends, rivalry is one of the key ingredients of GRID Legends. Influencing, even in the middle of an ongoing race, that we do not compete against other vehiclesInstead, we measure our dexterity and reflexes with pilots with their own names who, with all certainty, will return the small frictions and collisions with evil.

Something in GRID Legends the controls are palpable through very aggressive gameplay, impresses at the presentation level through some impressive car models whose finishes will be destroyed; and exquisitely detailed circuits with very narrow sections and badly chosen lines. Elements that added together make the podiums taste a little more like victory than in other driving alternatives.

Intense racing and maximum rivalry





Over the past few days Codemasters and EA have given us the opportunity to thoroughly play a development version of GRID Legends, And the truth is that – despite being a work in progress – the current state of the game at a visual and playable level is incredible.

For reference, each and every one of the images that accompany our text have been taken from games in progress and from the PC edition. Unfortunately, and despite the level of detail, they do not fairly reflect one of the game’s key features: the mind-blowing sensation of speed.

It is of little use to incentivize a system that emphasizes driver rivalry and excitement if you don’t race at absurd speeds. GRID Legends is fully aware of it and the way it manages and displays it on the screen the feeling of going over 300 km / h brushing against other cars it’s insane. Even when you don’t have time to pay attention to the details of the mapping.





In fact, although avoiding collisions is a possibility, GRID Legends embraces chaos and not only encourages us to be aggressive, but is designed to reflect it over the course of the game: a nemesis system has been integrated in which we will make enemies in the race, which will cause more collisions and generate unpredictable maneuvers to move away or overtake everything. Which includes stamping ourselves against the edges and walls. As we say, GRID Legends it’s a Action Driving.

Logically, and as we mentioned, we will also have the option of taking the initiative and run totally offensive, so that we can always benefit from slipstream or but the temptation to overwhelm who we have in front of and go arrowed for the next will always be there. Although if what we want is to dedicate ourselves to making perfect lines or avoiding a collision that has cost us four or five places, We can always rewind with a simple and very convenient button.

Which, on the other hand, brings us to the spectacular variety of game modes it offers GRID Legends.





The version of the game to which we had access was full of tracks spread all over the planet, from Barcelona to Moscow passing through London, which we could adapt to different weather conditions and hours, but the truly impressive thing about GRID Legends It is the variety of vehicle classes that it offers and all the options that there are to make use of them.

According to Codemasters, and with the numbers ahead, GRID Legends will offer launch more than 130 cars which are divided into 9 categories (Touring cars, single-seaters, trucks, competition models …) divided into almost 50 classes – compared to the 21 of the GRID in 2019 – which gives an absolutely unusual diversity within the saga.

Exciting modes and a narrative story





The huge car catalog of GRID Legends is matched by nine game variants dedicated to making each type of vehicle look good on the go; including a Multi-Class mode in which we will see cars of different categories compete with each other. Logically, some will start the race before others to offer a fair competition. And if seeing trucks, single-seaters and tourism sparking in the same curve is quite a spectacle, driving in the middle of that chaos is quite an experience.

And what about the circuits? We will have nothing less than 22 launch locations with tons of circuits and tracks that accommodate the different types of competition. And, as we said, if we decide to run free we will be able to accommodate the weather and the time we compete.





With everything, and despite the fact that GRID Legends It is built so that it costs very little to improvise games, there are two main modes that will have us completely obsessed: an intense campaign mode and a history mode created for the occasion and which, according to Codemasters, has been developed with the same ambitious vision of Netflix driving documentaries.

As regards to campaign mode the objective is to offer the player the same feeling of excitement and rivalry as the rest of the modes. For this, in addition to implementing the nemesis mechanics, a system called Coreographer 2.0 in which stories and friction between drivers are generated during the actual development of the races. Bringing more realism and humanity to the progress we make and generating a rivalry that matters and transcends all competition.

About the history, it is a plot that will be very in tune with the Braking Point of F1 2021: Codemasters has created a whole film production for the occasion with recognizable actors, directors and scriptwriters in an experience that, although it is completely channeled at the plot level (it is expected to last between 8 and 10 hours) adds more value and variety to the set while reinforcing the premise of make every race matter. Transmitting the emotion and passion for motoring through video games.





Now, even though we haven’t been able to put multiplayer to the test (yet), We know that Codemasters and EA Sports have been concerned with making it interesting, versatile and in line with the ambition and philosophy that the set exudes:

It will be completely cross-platform , so that all Xbox, PlayStation and PC players will play together.

, so that all Xbox, PlayStation and PC players will play together. Will allow creating lists of multiplayer sessions , perfect for creating our own tailor-made competitions with friends.

, perfect for creating our own tailor-made competitions with friends. It will include the option of Quick race , which means hitting a button and the game itself selecting the mode, the type of car and going out to compete with other players without further paperwork and complications.

, which means hitting a button and the game itself selecting the mode, the type of car and going out to compete with other players without further paperwork and complications. What’s more, GRID Legends You will benefit from EA Sports’ dual version system by updating copies for free between current and new generation desktops.

You will benefit from EA Sports’ dual version system by updating copies for free between current and new generation desktops. And, no less interesting, a system of Hop-in in which any player can get behind the wheel of a race or competition in progress and on the go.

Aspects that, however you look at it, They are called to sit a chair among the rest of driving games. And coupled with how well polished the game is currently, they make its release date a long way from us. Too.

GRID Legends will go on sale on February 25, 2022 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC systems. We have not yet closed the year and the Codemasters title It is already competing for the podium of the best driving game of a very powerful 2022 in which the new generation of consoles will take off. Making Xbox Series X and PS5 More and more sweet consoles for fans of motorsports.