‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is one of the most popular series so far in the 21st century. It is currently airing its 18th season and the North American network ABC is looking forward to it continuing for many years to come on the grid. Much less convinced of this is its protagonist Ellen Pompeo, who has confessed that wants it to come to an end.

The actress recently gave an interview to Insider that she has no idea what the end of the Mederith Gray story will be like, but also hopes to find out sooner rather than later. What’s more, has stated the following about the future of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’:

I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everyone that it should be over. I think I’m very naive to continually say: “But what is the story going to be, what are we going to tell?” And everyone responds, “What difference does it make, Ellen? Makes a million dollars.”

Pompeo’s statements are surprising for their sincere statements, more for clearly reveal the motivations of many of those involved Because of the logical fatigue that the actress may feel after playing the same character for so many years.

At the moment it is unknown if ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will have a season 19, but most likely ABC is doing everything they can to move forward with it. After all, its audiences are still good, especially given the current rickety landscape on television in the United States, to the point that it would not be a surprise if one day the series continues to be made without the participation of Pompeo.